UN Warns of “Catastrophic Consequences” If Fighting Continues Near Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Earlier today, Pope Francis repeated his call to end the war. He also warned of a potential nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. In recent weeks Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of attacking the plant, which has been under Russian control since March. On Tuesday, the U.N. Security Council held a meeting about Zaporizhzhia at the request of Russia. This is U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo.

Rosemary DiCarlo: “We must be clear that any potential damage to the plant, or any other nuclear facilities in Ukraine, leading to a possible nuclear incident would have catastrophic consequences, not only for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond.”

Read more news here on Havana Times