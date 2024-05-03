UNESCO Awards World Press Freedom Prize to Gaza Journalists

Image Credit: Khaled Belal

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Today marks World Press Freedom Day. UNESCO awarded its World Press Freedom Prize to all Palestinian journalists covering Israel’s war on Gaza. During a ceremony in Chile, the jury’s chairperson Mauricio Weibel said, “As humanity, we have a huge debt to their courage and commitment to freedom of expression.” Palestinian authorities say over 140 journalists and media workers, the vast majority of them Palestinian, have been killed since October 7.

