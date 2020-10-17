University of Miami Disciplines Student Protesters

Reportedly Used Facial Recognition to identify them

By Democracy Now

Image Credit: Facebook: UMiami Employee Student Alliance

HAVANA TIMES – The University of Miami used a network of surveillance cameras and facial recognition software to track down students involved in a protest last month against the university’s decision to resume in-person classes during the pandemic. That’s according to the Miami New Times, which reports that after being identified in surveillance footage, the students received emails ordering them to report to university administrators for questioning.

