US and Allies Reject UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza Ceasefire

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The United Nations Security Council has rejected a draft resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution was introduced Monday by Russia and won the support of Gabon, Mozambique, the United Arab Emirates and China. France, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States voted against the ceasefire resolution, while six countries abstained (Six countries abstained (Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Ghana, Malta, and Switzerland). This is Russia’s Ambassador to the U.N. Vassily Nebenzia.

Vassily Nebenzia: “Today the entire world waited with bated breath for the Security Council to take steps in order to put an end to the bloodletting. But the delegations of the Western countries have basically stomped on those expectations.”

This week Russian President Vladimir Putin is traveling to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Over the weekend, China’s foreign minister said Israel’s war on Gaza had gone “beyond the scope of self-defense” and amounted to collective punishment, which is a war crime.

