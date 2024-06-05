US Army Officer Who Resigned over Gaza Speaks Out

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A U.S. Army officer who resigned to protest the Biden administration’s Gaza policies has spoken publicly for the first time. In an interview with CBS News, Major Harrison Mann, who worked at the Defense Intelligence Agency, criticized Israel’s war on Gaza.

Harrison Mann: “They were dropping 6,000 bombs a day. They were burning through munitions.”

Jim Axelrod: “Exhausting their supply.”

Harrison Mann: “You know, it was very easy to link our support, which I was part of, to the killing in Gaza.”

Jim Axelrod: “What bothered this intelligence officer specializing in the Middle East the most, his view that the Israelis were targeting Palestinian civilians indiscriminately and that U.S. weapons made it possible. — Were the Israelis using American weapons against civilians in Gaza?”

Harrison Mann: “I can say almost certainly yes.”

Jim Axelrod: “But were they doing so intentionally?”

Harrison Mann: “I don’t know how you kill 35,000 civilians by accident.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.