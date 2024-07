Ismael Zambada García and Joaquin Guzman Lopez

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Federal authorities in El Paso, Texas, have arrested two suspected leaders of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel. The Justice Department says it took into custody co-founder Ismael Zambada García, as well as Joaquín Guzman Lopez, the son of “El Chapo,” who’s serving a life sentence in the U.S. The pair face multiple indictments for smuggling cocaine, fentanyl and heroin into the United States.

