By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A federal court in New York has sentenced Tony Hernández, the brother of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, to life in prison for drug trafficking.

Tony Hernández, a former member of congress in Honduras, was convicted in 2019 on wide-ranging charges, including massive bribing schemes.

US prosecutors say he was also involved in at least two murders and that Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was a co-conspirator in the “state-sponsored drug trafficking.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.