US Covid-19 Cases Continue to Rise

White House Blocks CDC Order on Face Masks on Public Transportation

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – US coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, as the overall caseload has now topped 7.7 million, with a death toll of nearly 215,000. New cases hit a two-month daily high Friday, with 10 states reporting record single-day rises, according to Reuters. In 31 states, new cases have gone up compared to the previous week.

The New York Times reports the White House last month blocked an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requiring face masks on all forms of public and commercial transportation across the U.S.

Meanwhile, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family will quarantine after a member of his security team tested positive for COVID-19.

Get more news on Havana Times.