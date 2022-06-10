US Dismisses Evidence Israel Killed Shireen Abu Akleh

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has handed over the results of its probe into the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court. Separate investigations by Al Jazeera, the Associated Press and CNN have all concluded that it was Israeli forces that shot and killed Abu Akleh on May 11 as she covered an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. This week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was confronted by journalist Abby Martin over the Biden administration’s continued support for Israel and Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalists, including Jamal Khashoggi and Shireen Abu Akleh.

Abby Martin: “Why is there no accountability for Israel or Saudi Arabia for murdering journalists? It is one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a journalist in Palestine.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “I deplore the loss of Shireen. She was a remarkable journalist, an American citizen, as you well know. And there, too, we are determined to follow the facts and get to the truth of what happened.”

Abby Martin: “The facts have been found, Secretary Blinken, with all due respect.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “No, they have not yet been” —

Abby Martin: “With all due respect, it is conclusive.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “No, I’m sorry, with respect, they have not yet been established. We’re looking for” —

Abby Martin: “Yes, it has.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “No, they’ve not. We are looking for an independent, credible investigation.”

Following Blinken’s remarks, the Biden administration said on Thursday that Israel should lead the investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing.

