US Frees Two Guantánamo Prisoners Who Faced Torture and 20 Years of Arbitrary Detention

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Biden administration has released two more prisoners from the US Guantánamo Bay Naval Base on occupied Cuban territory. Mohammed and Abdul Rabbani, two brothers now in their mid-fifties, were repatriated to Pakistan after they were held without charges for two decades. The U.S. accused them of providing low-level logistical support to al-Qaeda, but never provided evidence in a court of law. Both brothers say they were tortured at a secret CIA prison in Afghanistan for about 550 days before they were transferred to Guantánamo in 2004. The U.S. continues to imprison 32 men at Guantánamo.

