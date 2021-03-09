US Grants Protected Status to 300,000+ Venezuelans

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Biden administration has granted temporary protected status to thousands of Venezuelans living in the U.S. The relief is expected to impact over 300,000 people.

The federal government also plans to review its sanctions on Venezuela. An economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela — greatly exacerbated by sanctions imposed by the U.S. government — has forced over 5 million people to flee in recent years.

Last month, a report published by a UN special rapporteur said the sanctions “constitute violations of international law” and inflict “a devastating effect … on the broad scope of human rights, especially the right to food, right to health, right to life, right to education and right to development.”

