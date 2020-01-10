US Halts Some Charter Flights to Cuba

HAVANA TIMES – The United States on Friday suspended some public charter flights between the US and Cuba, expanding Washington’s sanctions on air travel to the island nation, reported dpa news.

The restriction applies to all public charter flights between to the two countries except for flights to Jose Marti International Airport in Havana.

The US will also cap the number of charter flights to Jose Marti, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, without offering specifics.

Nine Cuban airports are impacted by the decision, which will come into full affect in 60 days.

Pompeo said the US is seeking to prevent the expansion of private charter flights to Cuba after the US suspended commercial air service to Cuba’s airports – except for Havana – last year.

“In suspending public charter flights to these nine Cuban airports, the United States further impedes the Cuban regime from gaining access to hard currency from US travelers,” he said.

US President Donald Trump has sought to turn back the policy of opening relations with Cuba implemented under former president Barack Obama.

In June, the Trump administration already ruled that US citizens were no longer allowed to travel to Cuba by cruise ship and other sea vessels.