US-Mexico Border Apprehensions Hit 212,000+ in July

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In immigration news, the number of asylum seekers apprehended at the US-Mexico border has reached a nearly unprecedented level, with more than 212,000 people apprehended in July alone, including at least 19,000 unaccompanied children. People in Central America, the Caribbean and other regions continue to flee worsening poverty, violence and the impacts of the climate crisis.

At a press conference in Brownsville, Texas, yesterday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas once again warned asylum seekers not to come to the U.S., saying they’ll be turned away.

This comes as Biden officials still have not located the parents of over 300 children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border by the Trump administration.

