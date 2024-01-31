US Reinstates Venezuela Sanctions After Top Court Upholds Election Ban on Opposition Leader

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The United States has reinstated economic sanctions on Venezuela following a decision by the Venezuelan Supreme Court to uphold a ban of leading opposition presidential candidate María Corina Machado from running. Elections are scheduled for later this year. The government of President Nicolás Maduro accuses Machado of supporting the harsh US sanctions that have tanked the Venezuelan economy and of backing a U.S.-imposed, unelected interim opposition government. Machado, who won a primary election held by the opposition last October, spoke yesterday.

María Corina Machado: “I received the command of almost 3 million Venezuelans who exercised popular sovereignty on October 22nd, the opposition primary election day. I represent that popular sovereignty. They cannot have elections without me, nor the millions of Venezuelans who voted on that day.”

The White House has given Maduro’s government until April to allow Machado on the ballot. Last October, the US eased some sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry under the condition Maduro allowed opposition candidates to participate in the election. Those sanctions could also be rolled back if the ban on Machado is kept in place.

