US Releases Prisoner Tortured and Jailed at GITMO

He was imprisoned for 15 without a trial

Asadullah Haroon Gul

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The United States has released Asadullah Haroon Gul, an Afghan man who was jailed at Guantánamo Bay for 15 years without trial. Last year, a federal court ruled his detention was illegal and ordered his release. According to the group Reprieve, Gul suffered severe physical and psychological torture during his stay at Guantánamo, including being beaten, hung by his wrists and deprived of food and water.

