US Sides with Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

…as protesters continue to demand he step down

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Haiti, police fired tear gas at protesters and attacked journalists as thousands of Haitians took to the streets again Wednesday. They demand President Jovenel Moïse leave office, accusing him of illegally extending his term.

Protester: “We have announced that any initiative taken by Haitian President Jovenel Moïse to stay in power after February 7th is a coup. That is why Jovenel Moïse has to face the fury of the people. The people will respond proportionally. Clean slate!”

Protesters also criticized the US ambassador to Haiti after the Biden administration sided with Moïse’s claim he can serve for another year. Protesters say the head of the Haitian Supreme Court should serve as a transitional president until elections are held. Howerver, earlier this week Moïse forced the retirement of three Supreme Court judges who were next in line of succession.

