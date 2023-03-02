US Spy Agencies Reject Claims That “Havana Syndrome” Was Caused by Foreign Power

On a street near the US Embassy in Havana.j

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The U.S. intelligence community has rejected claims that a foreign power was responsible for a series of unexplained injuries and illnesses suffered by U.S. officials working overseas. The episodes were dubbed “Havana syndrome” after diplomats at the U.S. and Canadian embassies in Cuba reported dizziness, headaches and other symptoms in 2016. Since then, about 1,500 U.S. officials have reported ailments in 90 countries. After a two-year investigation, an assessment by seven U.S. intelligence agencies found “no credible evidence” that any U.S. adversary possessed a weapon that could explain the ailments, which the report said were likely due to preexisting conditions, conventional illnesses and environmental factors. At the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the report’s findings did not mean the U.S. would end medical support for those suffering.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: “This doesn’t change the commitment that the president has in making sure that, you know, these families, our colleagues in the workforce, get the help and the assistance that they need. And they’re going to continue to work through that.”

