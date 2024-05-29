US State Dept. Official Resigns After US Claims Israel Is Not Obstructing Aid to Gaza

Stacy Gilbert gave up her career to take a stand she feels is morally correct.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Another senior official at the State Department has resigned to protest President Biden’s policies on Gaza. The official, Stacy Gilbert, served in the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration. The Washington Post reports Gilbert sent an email to staff on Tuesday criticizing a recent State Department report that concluded that Israel is not obstructing U.S. humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

