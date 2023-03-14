US Tops List of World’s Most Prolific Arms Traders 

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A new study finds the United States remains the world’s top arms trader. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported Monday the U.S. accounted for 40% of the world’s weapons exports between 2018 and 2022, selling arms to more than 100 countries. India remains the world’s top arms importer, followed by Saudi Arabia, which accounted for nearly 10% of the international arms trade. About 80% of Saudi weapons purchases come from the United States.

