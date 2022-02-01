USA to Expel Some Venezuelan Asylum Seekers to Colombia

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In US immigration news, the Homeland Security Department confirmed Monday it will expel Venezuelan asylum seekers apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border to Colombia if they previously lived there. The Biden administration had already quietly begun returning Venezuelans to Colombia using the contested Trump-era so-called public health policy Title 42, which allows U.S. immigration officials to remove asylum seekers without due process during the pandemic.

Read more news here on Havana Times.