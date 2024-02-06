Valparaíso, Chile: Intense Forest Fires Bring Extreme Grief

the death toll reaches 123 and more are feared

Homes affected by forest fires that affect the El Olivar area. Photo: EFE

By El Mostrador

HAVANA TIMES – The Legal Medical Service of Valparaíso reported at 7:00 PM Monday, about the tragic loss of 123 people amid the recent and devastating fires in the coastal region. So far, only 33 of the deceased have been identified. The search for bodies among debris continues.

Medical and technical teams deployed have conducted a total of 79 autopsies, contributing to the identification process and clarification of the circumstances of each death. Three of the deceased have been returned to their families during the course of the day, in an effort to provide some comfort to those facing this difficult moment.

The headquarters of the Legal Medical Service, located at Orella 954, Valparaíso, remains active, with administrative staff from the institution and the Regional Prosecutor’s Office providing assistance to families seeking information and support.

Coordinated efforts among different institutions have optimized the on-site efforts, facilitating the process of recovering the deceased in the most affected areas. In this context, the SML reiterates its deepest condolences to all families affected by this tragedy.

A crucial step in this difficult process will be the collection of DNA samples, allowing for the identification of the victims affected by these disasters. This procedure will be carried out meticulously to ensure the correct identification of each person who perished in this tragedy.

Additionally, since this morning, the Police of Investigations has deployed specialized teams with trained dogs for corpse detection to search among the debris. This joint effort between authorities and rescue teams aims to expedite the identification of victims and provide some solace to the families affected by this heartbreaking tragedy in Valparaíso.

It is worth mentioning that, with the State of Exception due to the active Catastrophe, four municipalities in the Valparaíso region are under curfew. Furthermore, the Maule, La Araucanía, and Los Lagos regions are experiencing significant forest fire outbreaks.

Curfew in several municipalites

Authorities have determined the start of a curfew in four from 9:00 PM this Monday until 5:00 AM on Tuesday in Viña del Mar, Villa Alemana, Limache and Quilpué.

Gala of Viña del Mar Festival 2024 Canceled Due to Fires in Valparaíso

On Monday afternoon, the organizers of the Viña del Mar Festival announced the cancellation of the “Noche Cero” Gala scheduled for February 23, due to the devastating fires and emergency affecting the Valparaíso Region, reported El Mostrador.

The determination was made public after the government provided a new update on the tragic events affecting the area. In a press release, the organizers of the iconic Viña del Mar event (scheduled for Feb. 25 to March 1) expressed solidarity with the city of Viña del Mar, emphasizing that while the holding of the Festival is always subject to the approval of the relevant authorities, they will continue to work with the invited artists to carry out the event, focusing on a solidarity perspective.

