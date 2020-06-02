Latin America News 

Venezuela Starts Selling Gasoline at International Prices

0 Comments
Foto: elnacional.com

HAVANA TIMES – Venezuela on Monday began implementing a new fuel sale system that puts a limit on state subsidies and allows motorists to only buy 120 liters of gasoline a month at subsidized prices, reported dpa news.

Up to that amount, the fuel is supposed to cost the equivalent of 2 US cents. Beyond 120 liters, the fuel is set at an internationally compatible price of 50 cents per liter.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday announced that 200 petrol stations would sell the gasoline.

The South American country’s oil reserves are among the world’s biggest, but poor maintenance, corruption and mismanagement have made production plummet.

The new system did not work well in practice, with many of the petrol stations closed and others having technical problems, local media reported.

Some petrol stations refused to sell more than 20 or 30 liters of gasoline at the subsidized price, while others ran out of fuel, according to daily El Nacional.

Venezuela is currently importing oil from Iran, which has warned the United States against launching attacks on the country’s oil tankers as they pass through the Caribbean Sea on their way to Venezuela.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Sunset from my balcony, Varadero, Cuba.  By Joel Alcala (USA).  Camera: iPhone X

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]