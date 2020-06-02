Venezuela Starts Selling Gasoline at International Prices

HAVANA TIMES – Venezuela on Monday began implementing a new fuel sale system that puts a limit on state subsidies and allows motorists to only buy 120 liters of gasoline a month at subsidized prices, reported dpa news.

Up to that amount, the fuel is supposed to cost the equivalent of 2 US cents. Beyond 120 liters, the fuel is set at an internationally compatible price of 50 cents per liter.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday announced that 200 petrol stations would sell the gasoline.

The South American country’s oil reserves are among the world’s biggest, but poor maintenance, corruption and mismanagement have made production plummet.

The new system did not work well in practice, with many of the petrol stations closed and others having technical problems, local media reported.

Some petrol stations refused to sell more than 20 or 30 liters of gasoline at the subsidized price, while others ran out of fuel, according to daily El Nacional.

Venezuela is currently importing oil from Iran, which has warned the United States against launching attacks on the country’s oil tankers as they pass through the Caribbean Sea on their way to Venezuela.