Latin America News 

Venezuela’s Maduro Sees Lifeline with Iran, Plans a Trip for Deals

0 Comments
Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro. Photo: oilprice.com

HAVANA TIMES – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will “soon” travel to Iran to sign energy, finance, military, agricultural, technology and health deals, a Twitter message from the Presidential Office said late Monday, reportó dpa news.

Iran recently sent several fuel tankers to the South American country, where the local population is suffering from considerable supply problems.

So far, petrol has been practically free in Venezuela, the world’s most oil-rich country, but after years of mismanagement and corruption, the petroleum industry has run down.

Given the lack of diesel and petrol, prices have just increased, while a power struggle for the leadership of the country is still raging.

The United States has imposed tough economic sanctions on Venezuela.

Iran – also under pressure from US sanctions – and Venezuela have close ties.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Sunset from my balcony, Varadero, Cuba.  By Joel Alcala (USA).  Camera: iPhone X

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]