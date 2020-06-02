Venezuela’s Maduro Sees Lifeline with Iran, Plans a Trip for Deals

HAVANA TIMES – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will “soon” travel to Iran to sign energy, finance, military, agricultural, technology and health deals, a Twitter message from the Presidential Office said late Monday, reportó dpa news.

Iran recently sent several fuel tankers to the South American country, where the local population is suffering from considerable supply problems.

So far, petrol has been practically free in Venezuela, the world’s most oil-rich country, but after years of mismanagement and corruption, the petroleum industry has run down.

Given the lack of diesel and petrol, prices have just increased, while a power struggle for the leadership of the country is still raging.

The United States has imposed tough economic sanctions on Venezuela.

Iran – also under pressure from US sanctions – and Venezuela have close ties.