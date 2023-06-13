Warm Ocean Waters Leave Thousands of Fish Dead on Texas Beaches

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In climate news, tens of thousands of dead fish have washed ashore across multiple beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast after they were starved of oxygen due to abnormally warm ocean temperatures. In 2019, the U.N. warned the climate crisis will increasingly lead to massive die-offs of marine life, as warm water holds far less oxygen than colder water.

This comes as more than 430 wildfires continue to burn across Canada, with thousands of people in Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec still under evacuation orders. Quebec’s minister of public security said the blazes will likely last all summer, with more air quality alerts likely across the northern U.S. and Canada.

Last Wednesday, as thick, dark smoke from Canada’s fires blanketed New York City, over 300 people were seen at hospitals due to symptoms of asthma — nearly double the number seen the day before the smoke arrived. The highest rate of emergencies were reported in predominantly low-income, Black and Latinx neighborhoods.

