“We Don’t Need Aid. We Need Them to Stop the Killing”: Gazans Respond to Biden Aid Port Plan

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Gaza, the Health Ministry says Israeli attacks have killed at least 78 people and wounded more than 100 others over the past day. In the southern city of Rafah, at least five people were killed in an Israeli strike. As they deplored the destruction, people at the scene blasted Biden’s plans for an aid port.

Hassan Maslah: “Instead of telling us they will build a port to help us, stop providing the weapons they throw at us. All these American weapons are killing our kids and killing us wherever we go. We don’t need aid from them. We need them to stop the killing, stop the death. Wherever we go, we find death.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.