Whistleblower of Catholic Church Child Sex Abuse, Dies

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Phil Saviano has died. The survivor of clergy sex abuse and whistleblower was central in bringing to light decades of sexual assaults by Catholic priests. The scandal led to the resignation of Boston’s Cardinal Bernard Law in 2002 and the church settling with hundreds of survivors. Saviano’s story was featured in the 2015, Oscar-winning film Spotlight, about the Boston Globe investigative team that helped expose scores of cases of priests sexually assaulting children. Phil Saviano was 69 years old.

