World Leaders Condemn Russia over Ukraine Invasion

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Russia’s invasion began as the United Nations Security Council met in an emergency session to discuss tensions in Ukraine. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Russia’s aggression as “the saddest moment in my tenure.”

Secretary-General António Guterres: “President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia. In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century.”

President Biden is meeting with his G7 counterparts today to map out more severe measures against Russia, including new sanctions. In Paris, officials lit up city hall overnight in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag. In Berlin, German officials lit the Brandenburg Gate in similar fashion. After headlines, we’ll have the latest on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the world’s response.

Read more news here on Havana Times