World Refugee Day: Fear Grows Death Toll from Migrant Shipwreck Could Top 700

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Today marks World Refugee Day. According to the United Nations, the number of refugees globally has reached over 35 million — that’s 8 million more than a year ago. This comes as concern is growing that as many as 700 people trying to reach Europe may have drowned in last week’s shipwreck in Greece. Authorities have recovered 80 bodies, but hundreds more are feared to have drowned.

Many of the passengers were from Egypt, Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Palestine. On Monday, Pakistan declared a day of mourning for Pakistanis who drowned. The Greek Coast Guard is facing backlash over its failure to help rescue passengers before the overcrowded fishing boat sank.

