World “Sleepwalking Toward Mass Destruction” Warns UN Secretary-General

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres is warning that the world is sleepwalking toward the destruction of the planet. He made the comment in a plea for nations to help Pakistan recover from devastating floods that have left a third of the country underwater and have killed over 1,100 and displaced 33 million.

Secretary-General António Guterres: “The government of Pakistan has asked for the international community’s help. Let us work together to respond quickly and collaboratively to this colossal crisis. Let us all step up in solidarity and support to the people of Pakistan in their hour of need. Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today it is Pakistan. Tomorrow it could be your country.”

Pakistani officials estimate the flooding has damaged or destroyed 1 million homes and washed away over 2,000 miles of roads. In addition, authorities say about 1 million animals have died.

Read more news here on Havana Times