World’s Top 15 Largest Arms Makers Saw Revenues Soar in 2022-23

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES The world’s 15 largest weapons manufacturers have seen revenues soar in the 2020s as governments placed new orders for heavy weaponry and record supplies of ammunition. That’s according to the Financial Times, which found in a new analysis that such expenditures soared in 2022 by more than 10%, compared two years prior, as the U.S. and NATO allies poured billions of dollars’ worth of arms into Ukraine. A global benchmark for the weapons industry’s share prices is up 25% over the past year, while a European arms and aerospace stock index is up by over 50% over the same period.

[No figure were given to weapons spending in Russia or China.]