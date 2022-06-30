Xi Jinping Travels to Hong Kong for 25th Anniversary of Return to Chinese Rule

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Chinese President Xi Jinping has traveled to Hong Kong for the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule after more than 150 years as a British colony. It’s Xi’s first visit to Hong Kong since authorities imposed a national security law severely limiting civil liberties and press freedoms, while violently suppressing large-scale protests and limiting who can run for Hong Kong’s Legislative Council.

