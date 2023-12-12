Youth Activists in California Sue EPA for Failing to Regulate Greenhouse Gases
HAVANA TIMES – In California, a group of children has filed a federal lawsuit charging the Environmental Protection Agency and its administrator with failing to regulate life-threatening greenhouse gases, despite knowing the harm it causes to children’s health and welfare. It’s the latest in a series of youth-led climate lawsuits brought by the nonprofit law firm Our Children’s Trust.
Fourteen-year-old plaintiff Avroh S. said in a statement, “We are experiencing what no one should have to experience. We’re facing constitutional negligence. We’re challenging the EPA’s failure to protect us. The air we breathe has become a casualty of their opposition.” In August, a court in Montana ruled in favor of a similar lawsuit brought by young people who had sued Montana’s government for violating their constitutional rights as it pushed policies that encouraged the use of fossil fuels.