Youth Climate Activists March in Solidarity with Ukraine

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Thousands of youth climate activists took to the streets around the globe Thursday in solidarity with Ukraine. This is Carla Reemtsma of Germany’s Fridays for Future, speaking from Berlin.

Carla Reemtsma: “This war is a fossil war. And that means that one of the solutions must be the rapid phaseout of coal, oil and gas. It’s important to stop Russian fossil fuels and, accordingly, radically expand renewables and accelerate an energy transition.”

Fridays for Future also tweeted, “While Ukrainians deserve immediate peace and all our support, so do the people from Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen, and all war torn regions. Empathy, justice, and compassion should be for everyone.”

