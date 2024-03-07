Yulia Navalnaya Urges Russians to Protest Putin When Voting on March 17

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Russia, Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is urging voters to protest President Vladimir Putin at the polls in the March 17 election.

Yulia Navalnaya: “We need to use the election day to show that we exist and there are many of us, we are real, we are alive, we exist, and we are against Putin. We need to come to the polling station on the same day and time: noon of March 17. It is up to you to choose what to do next. You can vote for any candidate but Putin. You can spoil the ballot. You can write on it, in big letters, ‘Navalny.’”