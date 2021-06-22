Zapatistas Arrive in Spain

Marking 500 Years Since Conquest of Mexico

Credit: Vimeo: Enlace Zapatista

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In more international news, a group of Indigenous leaders and members of Mexico’s Zapatista movement have arrived in Spain to mark 500 years of Indigenous resistance after Spanish colonizers settled in the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlán, which later became Mexico City.

The Zapatistas sailed across the Atlantic Ocean for over a month, after departing Mexico in early May. Their boat depicted a big white sign with the phrase “Wake up!” written in red letters in Spanish. During their trip, the Indigenous leaders planned to tour Europe and share their plans to fight the inequities triggered by capitalism.

Read more news here on Havana Times.