Zapatistas Reject the Lopez Obrador Railway Project

It will bring “misfortunes to people and nature”

HAVANA TIMES – The Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) announced Wednesday its rejection of the megaprojects announced by the president of Mexico, Andres Lopez Obrador, because “only an unconscious person” can ignore “all the misfortunes” that these plans would bring” for people and nature,” reported Europa Press.

“The capitalist system is an insatiable beast and doesn’t mind destroying nature,” commander Moises denounced during a celebration for the 26th anniversary of the protest movement in Chiapas, in southern Mexico.

The Zapatista leader referred to the Government’s mega-construction project to expand the rail network through the Yucatan Peninsula with the objective of linking the Pacific and Atlantic oceans through five states, including Chiapas.

“Only someone unconscious can say that these megaprojects are good,” said Moises, who has assured that the entire EZLN is “willing to defend the earth and mother nature until they die if necessary,” as reported in the El Heraldo de Mexico newspaper.

Moises criticized the Mexican government for hiding “all the misfortunes” that these plans would bring “for people and nature”, because only “a moron or an evil person who knows he lies” might not care “that his words hide death and destruction.”