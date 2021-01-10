A Call for Tolerance in Cuba

Loosen up, Magaly

Cover design: Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – For several weeks, Cuban television has dedicated a significant number of audiovisual materials to accuse independent journalists and other political actors of being mercenaries and subversives. Their sin is to question power and its policies.

As usual, most of the independent media were put in the same bag. The justification describes a reality as complex as ours in black and white, without nuances. This hateful and fearful propaganda seems to be taken from a dystopian world in the purest Orwellian style.

My recommendation for the new year to policy makers is that they consume other literature. That they try to become better informed and enjoy the materials in the weekly package. However, above all, that they stop being so old fashioned. The cold war is over, there are not two sides here: we are all citizens of Cuba and the diversity of thought is a fact, which we have to turn into something harmonious.

Peace, love and prosperity for all in this new year that is just beginning,

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes.

The independent press.

Independent media. Readers/audience. The government.

A fixture on the evening national news.

Nights on the Titanic. Whoever questions the Captain, overboard! We don’t need them.

It is 2021 and everyyyything is calm.

What a beautiful morning to discredit, intimidate, and jail independents. To work! UPEC: is the official Cuban Journalists Association and NTV is their nightly news program. PCC is the Cuban Communist Party.

Don’t worry we are the official word.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.