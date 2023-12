By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The illustrations in Matraca this week are inspired, mainly, by the accusations against a former US ambassador, Manuel Rocha. According to prosecutors in that country, for four decades he secretly collected intelligence information for Cuba. The artists also make reference to the serious energy situation on the island, Díaz-Canel’s visit to the United Arab Emirates and the fall of the minimum wage in Cuba.

Fifo is a nickname for Fidel Castro

Somebody is listening. Havana 1994.

…and we are going for more. More?

The minimum wage.

Can you believe they are going to shut down the Guiteras power plant again. Was it actually operating? It was sleeping, just like the Felton plant.

It was logical… Rocha brain scan.

