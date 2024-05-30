A Future for Democracy in Cuba

Photo from the 2009 photo feature Daily Life in Black and White by Elio Delgado

By Benjamín Noria

HAVANA TIMES – The intellectual Norberto Bobbio wrote in his book titled The Future of Democracy that: “for a democratic regime to be in transformation is its natural state; democracy is dynamic, despotism is static and always the same.”

Indeed, we all know, at least by experience, that all totalitarian systems consist of a group of fanatics who take power and wield it for a long time, impoverishing the people and ruling the lives of their citizens with an iron hand according to the whim of the moment. In contrast, democracy relates to freedom as autonomy, a free-market economy, and the predominance of human or fundamental rights over the actions of the State.

Cuba is a country overshadowed by a long-lasting dictatorship. The dictatorship of the Cuban government has survived for more than 66 years despite severe economic crises and US sanctions. The Cuban dictatorship could potentially enter the Guinness Book of Records as the longest-lived dictatorship of all time.

However, the current energy crisis with prolonged blackouts could lead to the collapse of the system and a transformation to democracy. This is only a theory, but not a dismissible one. The Cuban dictatorship is not in good health. The good thing is that once democracy takes root in Cuba, it will never again become another despotism, considering the pain, misery, and inequality it has caused.

The new always causes fear at the beginning; it is a natural reaction of human beings. Cubans are afraid of change. Transitioning to another regime won’t be easy after living a 65-year habit of authoritarianism, command-and-control, lack of freedom of expression, persecution of dissidents, State security surveillance, indoctrination, demonization of capitalism, personality cults, and forced collectivism.

The existence of the Castro dynasty and the lack of free elections for a set period is what prevents a process in which voters in elections can directly choose between candidates for public office and replace a president who has completed their term or performed with irregularities, ineptitude, and incompetence.

But, according to Norberto Bobbio, if a balance could be found between the power groups that alternate through free elections, which remain the only way in which democracy has found its concrete realization, then collective decision-making can be achieved, where the broadest possible participation of citizens is foreseen and encouraged.

The transition from social security for only a few to social security for all citizens marks the emergence of the Welfare State.

With the severe economic crisis and blackouts, now is the right time for transformation. It is up to the Cuban people and their intellectuals to choose the best for the country. Democracy must appear as the first option on the horizon if we wish to avoid the same suffering and achieve the dreamed economic progress.

