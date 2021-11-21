A Loaded Week in Cuba (Illustrations)

Diseño: Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – Regarding the events that occurred last week, which show the complexity of a not very hopeful panorama, we decided to dedicate our drawings in an attempt to understand it. The repression unleashed by the Cuban government to prevent the march on November 15, the departure from the country of Yunior García Aguilera (main coordinator of the Archipelago platform), the disappearances, arrests and the hate rallies carried out against the main promoters of the initiative, are part of that panorama.

In short, it has been a busy week that leaves a negative balance for each side. On the one hand, the loss of credibility and convening power of the platform, after the secret departure of its main leader. On the other, a new chapter of repression against any hint of ideas that contradict the monolithic official discourse.

We, from our art, are keeping a close watch of the national scene.

Are your parents arguing? No, they are practicing for a hate rally they have tomorrow.

Those that criticize. Those who do.

We don’t need a leader, follow me!

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes