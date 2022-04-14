A Havana Kiosk. Photo: Juan Suarez

By Kay

HAVANA TIMES – On a recent afternoon, the protagonist of this story went out to explore the stores in her neighborhood in search of batteries for her television remote control. A Chinese-made Atec Panda, which in its almost 20 years of use requires more than just a new controller, since it is hardly seen and barely heard. But, for now, a new remote is all its owner can hope for.

After passing by some stores crowded with people in search of food, she came to a kiosk where at first glance only clothes were hanging. For a second, she thought how useless all that paraphernalia was today. “If at least -she thought- they were space suits that could be used to escape to the moon and wait there for these unpleasant days to pass, it would be something else.” But no, they were just clothes hanging similar to bodies without souls.

With these thoughts, she approached the counter and asked if they might have double A batteries. Immediately the “kind”, “affectionate” and “tender saleswoman” responded with a severe, resounding, and heartless NO.

Our shopper ran away bewildered. On the way back to her house, she thought that maybe she wasn’t the only one who needed a trip to the moon. This made her smile. It was her way of quickly forgetting that saleswoman’s bad mood.

