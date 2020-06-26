A Visit to Villa Marista, Cuban State Security Headquarters (Video)

1 Comment

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero has been in many Havana police stations accused of things such as pre-criminal activity, having a few bags of cement and sand for house repairs, drug trafficking and upsetting the public order for his performances that poke fun at government policies.

Luis Manuel had never been to Cuban State Security headquarters known as Villa Marista, a mythical place that numerous opponents of the Castro government have described over decades as a place of physical and psychological torture.

Well the artist and member of the San Isidro Movement, who had visited torture center-museums in several other countries, finally got his chance…

 



One thought on “A Visit to Villa Marista, Cuban State Security Headquarters (Video)

  • Pero hay menos muertos por razones completamente arbitrarias.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Rainy Day in Havana.  By Marian Kaczmarczyk (UK).  Camera Canon 60D

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]