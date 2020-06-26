A Visit to Villa Marista, Cuban State Security Headquarters (Video)

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban artist Luis Manuel Otero has been in many Havana police stations accused of things such as pre-criminal activity, having a few bags of cement and sand for house repairs, drug trafficking and upsetting the public order for his performances that poke fun at government policies.

Luis Manuel had never been to Cuban State Security headquarters known as Villa Marista, a mythical place that numerous opponents of the Castro government have described over decades as a place of physical and psychological torture.

Well the artist and member of the San Isidro Movement, who had visited torture center-museums in several other countries, finally got his chance…