And Now, What’s Next in Cuba?
after the film industry shakeup and the alleged coming of a new kind of warfare
HAVANATIMES – The artists of Matraca draw on the movements at the top of the Cuban Film Institute ICAIC and the International Film and Television School (EICTV); and also, about the new term of Cuban officialdom, “cognitive warfare”.
The works are inspired by the following recent events:
• The removal of Roberto Samada, president of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (Icaic) and change in the direction of the International School of Cinema and Television (Eictv).
• The term “cognitive warfare” went viral after Communist Party TV haranguer Humberto Lopez dedicated a program to it and the psychologist Manuel Calviño said that the Cuban soul is at stake in the fourth-generation war that Cuba is facing.