And Now, What’s Next in Cuba?

after the film industry shakeup and the alleged coming of a new kind of warfare

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANATIMES – The artists of Matraca draw on the movements at the top of the Cuban Film Institute ICAIC and the International Film and Television School (EICTV); and also, about the new term of Cuban officialdom, “cognitive warfare”.

The works are inspired by the following recent events:

• The removal of Roberto Samada, president of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (Icaic) and change in the direction of the International School of Cinema and Television (Eictv).

• The term “cognitive warfare” went viral after Communist Party TV haranguer Humberto Lopez dedicated a program to it and the psychologist Manuel Calviño said that the Cuban soul is at stake in the fourth-generation war that Cuba is facing.

Fuck this fucking country along with the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC)

And now where to Waldo? To the EICTV Film School!

It is all the fault of the cognitive war; we are going to restore the Cuban spirituality in you…

Homeland or Death, I am Fidel, With the Revolution everything.

We don’t have food, but I bring you some weapons to fight the cognitive war…

Is it worth it?

A little meeting for the love of God… Filmmakers…

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times