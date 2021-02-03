Another 27 to Remember (Cartoon feature)

By Xel2 (El Toque)
HAVANA TIMES – This past week the members of Xel2 followed the dramatic events that occurred on January 27 in front of the Ministry of Culture in Havana. Another 27 in which young artists come out to demand their rights be respected. Today we collect some works we did on the event.
The situation reveals the absurd treatment of young creators by canceling any possibility of dialogue with a ministerial slap. From then on, the irrational took place. Violence against a score of peaceful protesters by officials who went out to seek a confrontation.
As long as hatred, violence and bravado continue to be the way to deal with what is different, they will continue to isolate themselves at the top. From that vantage point they see provocations in all civic action to justify their actions.
Wimar Verdecia Fuentes