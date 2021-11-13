Archipelago, Forerunner of the Totalitarian System’s End…

…and the advent of democracy in Cuba

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

By Benjamín Noria

HAVANA TIMES – Archipielago is an organization led by Cuban intellectual and playwright Yunior García Aguilera, and one of the moderators is Saily González Velázquez. On Facebook, it has already reached 17,485 followers, and its foundation is the expression of the intense desire of Cubans to seek political and economic change in the country.

This organization remains the most stable and well prepared since the attacks on the Castro and Miguel Díaz-Canel regimes began as of the second Special Period crisis, which began in 2020.

The representatives of this group had the intelligent initiative and the audacity, unprecedented in Cuba, to send some members to request permission in government headquarters of some provinces of the country to carry out a march on November 20, 2021, with the aim of promoting political and economic transformations. It troubled the dictatorship to no end, taking away their sleep.

They decided to advance the march to November 15th (15-N), since the Government decided to carry out the Moncada Military Exercise on the 18th and 19th, ending on the 20th to celebrate the National Defense Day. with the presence of leaders and the top organs of command and direction.

A few days ago, the Attorney General’s Office sent out a public message warning of criminal sanctions for those who do not desist from the march.

The Castro and Díaz-Canel regime has stated, without reliable evidence, that the US government finances and promotes the activity of Archipelago. I would like to know what US leaders are doing to force 17,485 people to follow a group for the sake of pleasing that government.

For example, Michel Torres Corona, who hosts the television program Con Filo, broadcast through the Cubavisión channel, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, before the soap opera, occupies this space and spends the taxpayers’ money, which is the Cuban people, to speak ill of Archipelago.

I said spending the taxpayers’ money, because, in case Michel Torres does not know, the decorations, lighting, cameramen, furniture, etc., in which the program is developed, is paid with money from the people, because there is no evidence that it is from the pockets of the Cuban leaders.

It is already clear to many people that what the Cuban government is really trying to do is discredit the group and its representative Yunior García, since it is evident that they fear losing power and the luxuries with which they live.

You do not need money to buy the representatives and followers of Archipelago, because they are motivated by the legitimate idea that, if actions are not taken to remove the defective, corrupt, and inept government of the Castros and Diaz-Canel, they will preside over 60 more years of misery in Cuba, while blaming “the blockade”.

Despite the intimidation of the police, the arbitrary summons to State security offices, the insults made against it on Cuban television, Archipelago has not given up and remains firm in its objective every day, with more strength and more followers.

This organization will go down in history and will be reflected in the Cuban History textbooks within 40 years as one of the forerunners to the fall of the Cuban dictatorship and the dissolution of the communist and totalitarian system in the country and the advent of democracy.

