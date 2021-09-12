Awaiting the Reopening of Air Travel & Tourism in Cuba

By Xel2 (El Toque)

Cover design: Janet Aguilar

HAVANA TIMES – The recent announcement of the opening of air travel to/from Cuba starting November 15th has caught the attention of our team this week. The information continues to generate a dose of controversy due to the current Covid-19 situation on the island.

Some Internet users highlighted the curious coincidence of this opening with the date marking the start of the high tourism season in the country. Although the numbers of infections in Cuba were under control throughout the first year of the pandemic, it is possible that the entry of travelers to tourist poles in recent months brought more aggressive strains and influenced the increase in cases in those territories and then the rest of the country.

We hope that with this new opening, security protocols are strictly adhered to so we will not have to regret another relapse. We know the outlook and the imperative to do so: collapse of the health system, shortages of medicines, medical personnel and oxygen. For this reason, it is important to control the epidemic before that date and to be prudent after the opening so that we do not have to mourn the loss of more lives.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Please son, arrive already, I’m desperate!

Can I take it off now Mr. President?

