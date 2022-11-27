Behind the Scenes of the November 27 Elections in Cuba

By Matraca (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The elections on November 27 in Cuba come at a tense moment that adds to the deep economic crisis that is worsening.. Under these conditions, holding a neighborhood delegate position could be more of a punishment than a reward.

The data from the nomination process revealed that 70% of the candidates are militants of the Communist Party or the Young Communist League, that the average age is over 41 years (17.7% are youth) and that only 2.94% of the nominees belong to the private sector of the economy.

Independent surveys confirm that citizens hardly attended the neighborhood nomination assemblies. However, the National Electoral Council affirms that the percentage of participation in the meetings was 72.64%. Activists of Cuban civil society carry out a campaign for abstention.

The Government needs to maintain the narrative of popular support, but the data from the latest voting processes in the country indicate a rise in abstentionism; which, in scenarios such as Cuba, can be read as a political position in the face of the impossibility of choosing without constraints.

VOTE!

The ONLY PARTY. Free elections.

Although it doesn’t seem so, it’s important to pretend to be democratic.

