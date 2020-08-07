Blaming Victims in Nicaragua, This Time the Catholic Church

The ultimate proof / We didn’t find any crime. By PxMolina / Confidencial

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – The family government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo in Nicaragua has proven to be highly skilled at blaming its victims for their own demise or destruction. Or, as a last resort, blaming US or European imperialism to justify horrendous acts.

Be it a massacred protester with a flag in their hands or for crying out Long Live a Free Nicaragua, or a farmer executed in the countryside by the Army, the Ortega-Murillo regime is quick to blame the victim and deny any wrong doing of their Police, paramilitary forces or the Army, even with first hand witnesses available.

Last week an apparent petrol bomb attack destroyed the chapel of the Blood of Christ at the Managua Cathedral. First Lady / Vice President / Government Coordinator and Spokesperson, Rosario Murillo, and then the Police, were quick to blame the Church itself and believers for the destruction, alleging inflammable items that Cardenal Brenes said were never in the Chapel.

Once again, there were witnesses to the crime, who saw the man who allegedly hurled the bomb into the chapel and then run out of the Cathedral grounds, but they were ignored.