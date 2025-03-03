“Bridges of Love” Controversy & a Deported Cuban Influencer

Carlos Lazo, the leader of “Bridges of Love”. Photo: Prensa Latina

By Francisco Acevedo

HAVANA TIMES – Social media heated up this week in Cuba over the controversy surrounding Carlos Lazo, leader of the “Puentes de Amor” (Bridges of Love) project, who complained about the lack of Cuban government support in distributing a donation of medicines and powdered milk to pediatric hospitals.

Lazo encountered obstacles that caused the donations to remain at the airport, and both he and his collaborators were denied access to medical centers. He referred to an “internal blockade” by the Cuban government.

The pro-Castro activist even stated that government representatives “instructed” friends and institutions in Cuba not to receive them and to distance themselves from them.

Immediately, his friends and state entities began exchanging opinions, igniting social media.

Israel Rojas, leader of the band Buena Fe and a known defender of the Cuban regime, called it “deeply unfair” to label his friend’s complaint as a lie.

According to the singer-songwriter, he has recently witnessed the “obstruction” of humanitarian efforts, a claim denied by Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) in an official statement.

The institution clarified that those wishing to make direct deliveries must notify them in advance to ensure an orderly process that does not interfere with the medical and administrative operations of healthcare units.

The pro-government portal Cubadebate published an article by Michel Torres, host of the widely criticized TV program Con Filo, refuting the professor’s claims. However, the leader of Buena Fe surprised the official media by commenting: “Cubadebate is lying. This time it’s lying, and I regret it.”

Although some critics of the Cuban regime see this “conflict” as more of a distraction strategy than a real confrontation between Lazo and the island’s authorities, it does highlight the bureaucratic obstacles in Cuba, even for those trying to help.

The president of the Cuban Institute for Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González Llort —one of the famous “Cuban Five” imprisoned by the US— responded on behalf of the institution, which is closely linked to this type of donation.

Gonzalez assured that all donations sent by Puentes de Amor have reached their designated institutions “in full and in the shortest time possible,” without any alteration in the destination of the materials, supported by photographic evidence.

He further emphasized that MINSAP has regulations on access to its facilities, prioritizing patient care and not to obstruct donations but to organize the process.

This sugarcoating of bureaucracy, which has caused so much harm to the Cuban people, the ultimate victims of these obstacles, raises the question: if they did this to Lazo, one of the most visible supporters of the regime in the US, how much worse would it be for others with less media exposure?

In fact, in its statement, MINSAP took a jab at Lazo, one of the regime’s most visible spokespersons abroad, stating that most donations are made anonymously. That’s what suits them best—so no one films the daily hardships in Cuban hospitals.

The priority is not the urgent needs of the citizens but maintaining strict control over aid coming from abroad while continuing to blame the US embargo for the lack of medicine and healthcare resources.

Despite everything, Lazo affirmed that he will continue his work and tried to put the matter to rest to avoid further division.

The arrival of a deported influencer from the US

Other events that shook social media this week included a commercial featuring Cuban actress Belissa Cruz and the return to Cuba of “La Cintumbare,” a well-known influencer deported by the Trump administration.

In the first case, the controversy arose from an advertisement for a small private business selling a generator with a solar panel. The ad was seen as a mockery, not only because of the high cost of such equipment but also due to the actress’s tone in the message.

After receiving dozens of critical comments on her social media profiles, Cruz wrote: “Don’t discriminate against me like that, my job is to do promotions and that’s it. Thank you all.”

Everyone has problems to solve, but ethics and morals should set a minimum standard for what one is willing to do to survive.

I’ve seen dozens of commercials promoting businesses tied to the regime, some better executed than others, like that infamous school snack ad by Tahimí Alvariño. But this one is among the worst because it openly touches one of the most sensitive issues for Cubans right now, and in the worst way.

It acknowledges that life in Cuba is unbearable, just like the famous Spanish TV show Aquí no hay quien viva, (This place is unlivable) and even ventures into the street as if to protest. But no—it’s all to ultimately say that the solution is to buy a generator. In other words, just endure it and keep squeezing your relatives abroad so they can buy it for you.

The actress recently went viral for stating that she would “never emigrate from Cuba” because she works in a field she loves. But in reality, it seems like her grandmother is the real reason she’s staying—she has said she would never leave her. We’ll see if she maintains her stance when the inevitable moment comes.

As for La Cintumbare, whose real name is Cinthya Medrano Garcia, she arrived in Havana after spending several weeks in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

La Cintumbare, the recently deported Cuban inluencer in line.

She was the most prominent passenger on the first deportation flight of 104 irregular Cuban migrants forced to return due to a lack of official documents.

At one point, she claimed to have conditional release (I-220A), but official records revealed that she actually entered the US with parole on June 7, 2022. After failing to appear at three immigration hearings, a deportation order was issued in October 2023.

“I lost a battle, but not the war,” she wrote publicly, suggesting that she does not intend to stay in her home country.

The influencer, who had been living in Houston, Texas, gained social media fame by criticizing fellow activists fighting for Cuba’s freedom. Meanwhile, she declared that she would never return to Cuba unless “dragged back”—yet, at the same time, she defended the regime in various ways.

Cinthya Medrano was also involved in several media disputes, including a defamation lawsuit filed by singer La Diosa after Medrano made offensive comments about her son and husband. In another instance, she openly stated that she had no intention of working in the US and preferred to live off government aid.

This is the kind of character who has just set foot back on Cuban soil. Let’s see how many blackouts she can endure.

