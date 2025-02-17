Call to Former Latin American Political Prisoners in Exile

For participation in a confidential study

From Susan Dix Lyons

HAVANA TIMES – My name is Susan Dix Lyons and I am a student pursuing my doctorate in psychology at The Wright Institute in Berkeley, California. The topic of my research and study is “Understanding the Experience of Former Political Prisoners from Latin America Living in Exile.”

To conduct this important research, I am seeking former political prisoners from Latin America to complete a survey about their experiences, specifically looking at how social support, religious faith, and political self-efficacy affect resilience after incarceration/detention.

To reach my research goal, I need around 100 people to participate. If you are a former political prisoner from Latin America living in exile, I would greatly appreciate your participation in this important study. With political incarceration on the rise globally, I believe this research is vitally important, and you can play a role in recording your unique experiences. Your experience is important to understand!



My background: I am the founder of a global health organization called Clínica Verde, and I worked for 15 years in Nicaragua overseeing an outpatient clinic serving families living in poverty in Nicaragua. When I was 16 I lived in Colombia for a year and worked as a journalist in Costa Rica in the 1990s. I love Latin America and am dedicated to sharing your stories so we can better understand your experience under the repressive government of the country you love.



Special note: This study is “Level 4,” meaning it must maintain the highest level of privacy protection for participants. The survey is accessed through an encrypted research platform called Qualtrics, and I will not ask for your name, just some demographic information to help better understand the responses.



It is my hope and prayer that you will participate so I can conduct this important research. Thank you so much for your time and consideration.



Click here to view the survey.

With respect y gratitude,

Susan Dix Lyons